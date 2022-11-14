Heartland grants aid local groups

Two projects undertaken by organizations serving Allen County residents will soon be closer to reality thanks to funding from Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative’s Concern for Community grant program.

Fairview Chapel, a historical building managed by Osage Township and located at the Fairview Cemetery, received $2,500 for a new restroom. The restroom is among the final pieces of an ongoing renovation project at the chapel, which is used by families when a burial occurs at the cemetery.

Meanwhile, Moran-Marmaton/Osage Fire Department received $2,500 to purchase new hoses and nozzles.