 | Mon, Aug 07, 2023
Help abounds for child care expenses

Child care subsidies are available for some families to cover the high costs of child care and preschool. The costs often rival what college students pay, a Thrive Allen County expert notes.

Local News

August 7, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

The cost of child care rivals the cost of college, Logan Stenseng, an advocate with Thrive Allen County points out. 

Plenty of effort is made to help families understand how scholarships, grants and other assistance programs can help them afford college. So why aren’t more families aware of a program that provides financial help to pay for child care?

A report from Child Care Aware found that Allen County families with a toddler pay an average of $7,193 per year for child care.

