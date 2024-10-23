Help sought for holiday light display

Chelsea Lea has always believed in the magic of Christmas.

When she was a little girl, she was awed by the lights and decorations illuminating the downtown square. It wasn’t until she got older that she realized that magic was made possible through the hard work of volunteers.

So when a volunteer group that had decorated the square for Christmas retired their efforts in 2020, Lea realized it was time for a new generation to step up.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year. I adore it,” she said.

Lea is again organizing a Christmas-light decorating drive, and is asking individuals, businesses and organizations to contribute.

As with previous years, Lea plans to construct a series of lighted trees on both corners of the south side of the square. Donors can sponsor a small tree for $50, or a large tree for $100. Sponsors will have their names on a star at the top of the tree.

Donations help with the cost of lights as well as associated equipment such as timers and extension cords. Last year, critters chewed through some of the wiring. Water also damaged some extensions, and Lea has plans to improve waterproofing efforts.

Chelsea Lea is seeking donations for the annual holiday light display on the downtown square. Register file photo

A large snowman will return to its rightful place in the center of the square. But like many of us, he’ll need a little work on his belly. Many of the lights in the center just aren’t doing their job.

If additional funds are raised, Lea plans to purchase more lighted candy canes to line the sidewalks.

Lea and a group of volunteers — mostly her family members — plan to decorate the morning of Nov. 2. Others are encouraged to join. Lea credited volunteer Larry Peterson for tackling much of the manual labor.

Typically, the group constructs about 60 trees. Last year, almost all had sponsors.

TO MAKE a donation, contact Lea on Facebook through Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy or call 620-228-3424. Checks should be made out to Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy. Venmo and PayPal options are available. Cash donations also are accepted.