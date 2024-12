With Christmas Eve rapidly approaching, Santa Claus squeezed in another opportunity Saturday in LaHarpe to visit with youngsters to get their wish lists prior to D (as in Delivery) Day. With Christmas Eve rapidly approaching, Santa Claus squeezed in another opportunity Saturday in LaHarpe to visit with youngsters to get their wish lists prior to D (as in Delivery) Day. Here, Santa poses for a photo with Cody and Hanna Johnson and their daughter, Charlotte. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register