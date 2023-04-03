 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Honor Flight takes vets to DC

The local vets were among the 20 who took part in Thursday’s trip to Washington, D.C., the 21st such Honor Flight led by SCC students.

Local News

April 3, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Student Seth Gleue, standing, and Vietnam veteran Steven Wallace of Colony visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial During an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., Friday. Courtesy photo

Five local veterans, Michael J. Fitzgerald of Neosho Falls (Desert Storm), James B. Frye of Yates Center (Vietnam), Francis J. Link of Yates Center (Vietnam), Steven N. Wallace of Colony (Vietnam), and Charles L. Wood of Westphalia (Vietnam), were a part of Southern Coffey County High School’s most recent Honor Flight Thursday and Friday.

The group flew into Baltimore and then visited several memorials around Washington, paying visits to The National Archives, the Navy Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Iwo Jima Marine Memorial and the Air Force Memorial on Thursday. 

