Honor Flight takes vets to DC

Five local veterans, Michael J. Fitzgerald of Neosho Falls (Desert Storm), James B. Frye of Yates Center (Vietnam), Francis J. Link of Yates Center (Vietnam), Steven N. Wallace of Colony (Vietnam), and Charles L. Wood of Westphalia (Vietnam), were a part of Southern Coffey County High School’s most recent Honor Flight Thursday and Friday.

The local vets were among the 20 who took part in Thursday’s trip to Washington, D.C., the 21st such Honor Flight led by SCC students.

The group flew into Baltimore and then visited several memorials around Washington, paying visits to The National Archives, the Navy Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Iwo Jima Marine Memorial and the Air Force Memorial on Thursday.