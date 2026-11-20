Hope Unlimited shelter gets boost from grant
A $50,000 grant will allow Hope Unlimited to continue offering around-the-clock staffing at the agency’s shelter for domestic abuse victims, as it has for more than 20 years.
Hope Unlimited will continue to provide a fully staffed shelter for domestic abuse victims on a 24-7 basis, courtesy of a $50,341 federal grant.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced the grant this month, with funds coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act.
Hope Unlimited Director Dorothy Sparks said the grant is used to pay staff for the shelter, as it has for the past several years.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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