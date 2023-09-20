Hospital targets suicide awareness

Community members gathered Tuesday evening at Allen County Regional Hospital for a luminary walk for suicide awareness. About 20 participants decorated luminaries, featured above, to remember those lost to suicide and help spread awareness about mental health. Toward the end of the event, attendees walked the trail around the hospital campus.

From left, Makayla Genoble, Kadence Gragg, Lisa Wicoff and Traci Plumlee decorate their luminaries. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Senior Life Solutions Program Therapist Mary Sumner, LMSW, shared statistics and early warning signs with the group.

At the end of the event, the group walked the trail around the hospital campus. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 anytime to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.