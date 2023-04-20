Humboldt Council addresses housing

HUMBOLDT — In a step to bring more housing to Humboldt, city leaders signed an agreement for $1,000 with First Step Builders of Independence to assess the city’s housing needs and implement a housing plan.

Jeri Hammerschmidt presented First Step’s proposal at the April 10 city council meeting. Hammerschmidt said her role is to help communities across Southeast Kansas navigate the various state and federal programs to access financial assistance for either new construction or rehabilitation of existing homes through First Step Builders.

Hammerschmidt said current construction costs are averaging $172 to $200 a square foot.