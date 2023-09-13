Humboldt Council urged to aid ACARF

HUMBOLDT — Gary McIntosh, an avid animal-lover, informed Humboldt Council members Monday evening that Nov. 28 is known as the National Day of Giving and proposed the council consider a gift to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
The benefit of waiting until Nov. 28 is that Your Community Foundation, a local foundation, will match the city’s gift, “up to $70,000,” he said with a smile.
McIntosh reminded Humboldt leaders that many community and county bodies regularly support animal shelters and noted their many services, such as rescuing abandoned pets and preventing the spread of diseases.
