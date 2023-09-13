 | Wed, Sep 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt Council urged to aid ACARF

Humboldt residents are being encouraged to donate to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility this fall, because of the shelter's benefits to communities throughout the county.

By

Local News

September 13, 2023 - 2:09 PM

HUMBOLDT — Gary McIntosh, an avid animal-lover, informed Humboldt Council members Monday evening that Nov. 28 is known as the National Day of Giving and proposed the council consider a gift to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility. 

The benefit of waiting until Nov. 28 is that Your Community Foundation, a local foundation, will match the city’s gift, “up to $70,000,” he said with a smile.  

McIntosh reminded Humboldt leaders that many community and county bodies regularly support animal shelters and noted their many services, such as rescuing abandoned pets and preventing the spread of diseases. 

Related
December 30, 2014
January 11, 2012
July 20, 2011
July 13, 2010
Most Popular