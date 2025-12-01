Humboldt hosts holiday fun

HUMBOLDT — Area youngsters didn’t let a few sprinkles dampen their enthusiasm Friday evening as part of Humboldt’s annual Bike Around the Square.

On top of getting the opportunity to visit downtown merchants who stayed open late to offer a variety of Black Friday promotions, participants also got a chance to catch up with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Attendees roasted S’mores and huddled for warmth around small campfires, sipping hot cocoa and feasting on hot dogs or grilled cheese sandwiches.

The Grinch was also spotted cavorting with merchants and shoppers alike. (No word yet on whether his heart grew three sizes that day.)

The centerpiece was the collection of cyclists, young and old, who decorated their bikes with strands of lights for repeated circuits around the square.

Lynn Lytle spent much of the evening riding in her special three-wheeled cycle, pulling a small wagon with her granddaughter Parker Lowe.

Lynn Lytle and her granddaughter (who cannot be seen behind her) Parker Lowe take in the fun during Humboldt’s Bike Around the Square celebration Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Shelby Schomaker, foreground, and Eliza Schomaker take a lap around Humboldt’s downtown square Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Wells Crabtree dons some lights and a special helmet during Friday’s Bike Around the Square celebration in Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Downtown Humboldt was abuzz with activity Friday during the annual Bike Around the Square to officially kick off the holiday shopping season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 4 photos

Parker, who turned 4 last week, has been a passenger with her grandmother each year.

Lytle’s daughter and son-in-law, Jessie and Alex Lowe, also took part. Jessie rode alongside her mother, while Alex was in charge of decorating the bikes.

“He’s done it every year, and he tries to make it bigger and better every year,” Lytle said.

Lytle dropped her trike off at the Lowe’s house a couple of weeks ago so that Alex could adorn it with a full-sized Christmas tree and lighted gingerbread character decked out in a Santa suit.

“He always keeps it a surprise until we get ready to ride,” Lytle said.

Friday’s ride was sponsored by the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.