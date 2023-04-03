 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Humboldt restaurant relocates

Sandy Hurst, who has run H&H Grill in a popular, but cramped, restaurant in Humboldt, is moving to the former TJ's BBQ building at 719 S. Ninth St. to create H&H TJ's Family Diner.

April 3, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Linda Farrill serves coffee to patrons at H&H Grill on Friday morning. The longtime restaurant is moving to the former TJ’s BBQ building at 719 S. Ninth St. as owners Sandy Hurst and Jackie Borjas join forces to create H&H TJ’s Family Diner. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — The “coffee club” will be the last thing to move when H&H Grill moves to a new home at 719 S. Ninth St., Jackie Borjas jokes.

The tiny diner at 119 N. 8th St. has been a familiar spot not just for those who gather every morning for breakfast and coffee, but is currently one of the few restaurants in town. Owner Sandy Hurst has been serving food there for about 20 years. 

Now, she’ll join forces with Borjas, her daughter, to turn a tragic situation into something positive.

