Humboldt restaurant relocates

HUMBOLDT — The “coffee club” will be the last thing to move when H&H Grill moves to a new home at 719 S. Ninth St., Jackie Borjas jokes.

The tiny diner at 119 N. 8th St. has been a familiar spot not just for those who gather every morning for breakfast and coffee, but is currently one of the few restaurants in town. Owner Sandy Hurst has been serving food there for about 20 years.

Now, she’ll join forces with Borjas, her daughter, to turn a tragic situation into something positive.