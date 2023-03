HUMBOLDT — School board member Sandy Whitaker said she’s received more calls about a plan for a four-day school week than ever in her 20 years on the Humboldt board.

Most calls were concerned parents who asked her to vote against the plan. On Monday night, she did.

The board voted 5-2 to stay with a traditional five-day week, approving a calendar for next year with a schedule similar to the current term.