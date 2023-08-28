IES student donates hair to charity

Nine-year-old Matrim Olson decided to make his first hair cut in more than two years worth his while Friday.

Olson, a fourth-grader at Iola Elementary School, donated more than 13 inches of growth in the form of three long braids to Wigs For Kids, a non-profit organization that helps children suffering from hair loss stemming from chemotherapy, radiation therapy, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns and other medical conditions.

Olson, who has always favored having long hair rather than short, was leery of getting it cut at all, but decided in May to get it cut after learning how his donation could help others in need.