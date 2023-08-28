 | Mon, Aug 28, 2023
IES student donates hair to charity

Matrim Olson, 9, donated 13 inches of his hair to a non-profit organization that creates wigs for children in need. It was Olson's first haircut in more than two years.

Local News

August 28, 2023 - 4:16 PM

Matrim Olson before, during and after he donates about 13 inches of his hair to Wigs For Kids, a non-profit organization that benefits children with medical issues resulting in lost hair. Cutting Olson's hair, at center, is Jerrica Mueller at Revival Salon and Spa.

Nine-year-old Matrim Olson decided to make his first hair cut in more than two years worth his while Friday. 

Olson, a fourth-grader at Iola Elementary School, donated  more than 13 inches of growth in the form of three long braids to Wigs For Kids, a non-profit organization that helps children suffering from hair loss stemming from chemotherapy, radiation therapy, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns and other medical conditions.

Olson, who has always favored having long hair rather than short, was leery of getting it cut at all, but decided  in May to get it cut after learning how his donation could help others in need.

