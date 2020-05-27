Menu Search Log in

IHS sets July 11 graduation date

A July 11 commencement has been set to honor Iola High School's Class of 2020. The new date was chosen following meetings between school officials and the seniors themselves.

May 27, 2020 - 10:56 AM

Outgoing Iola High School Principal Scott Crenshaw provides USD 257 board members with an update on proposed plans for graduation. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Iola High School has set its graduation date for July 11 at 10 a.m.

The district’s plan includes multiple options, ranked in terms of preference.

The plans were the result of collaboration between board members, administrators, students and parents.

