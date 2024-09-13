Iola celebrates new veterans clinic

Iola veteran Bill Shirley remembers something Sen. Jerry Moran once said to him about what it would take to bring a Veterans Administration clinic to Iola: “It’s the Kansas way. We take our time.”

Indeed, it has taken more than a decade, but the Iola community officially opened the Iola VA Clinic on a beautiful, mostly sunny Friday morning. A crowd of about 150 gathered in the parking lot of the remodeled health clinic at 1408 East St. to hear local, state and federal dignitaries extol the virtues of veterans, reflect on the years-long process and share their enthusiasm for future opportunities.

Sen. Moran was there too, all these years later, to give the keynote speech and officially cut the ribbon to open the clinic. He noted veterans have a vital role to play, even long after their active duty ends. He reminded all those in attendance they have a higher calling to look beyond political divisions.

“The country seems to be changing — and that comes with age, with things you think used to be better in earlier years. But when I hear people say we have no role models or we don’t know who to follow, every community in Kansas has those who served in the military. And we need you all to help pull us together. We need you to make certain we say ‘thank you for your service’ but also to make sure we support the military and its mission throughout the globe today,” he said.

To veterans: “You are valuable not just for your past but for your present and your future.”

RUDY KLOPFER, director of the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, recalled a meeting at Allen County Regional Hospital in 2014, when officials with the VA met with community leaders to discuss options. Eventually, those talks would lead the VA to remodel the former Family Physicians office into a full-time health clinic, consolidating three former part-time clinics in Fort Scott, Chanute and Garnett. The Iola clinic will offer primary health care, mental health, women’s health and telehealth services. More services may be added later.

“This is a wonderful day in Iola and southeast Kansas,” Klopfer said Friday morning. “We have veterans here who get to stand on the shoulders of those who were striving to bring this here.”

He asked Shirley to speak about those early efforts to bring the VA clinic to Iola. Shirley acknowledged the work of those such as Carolyn McLean and the late Tom Brigham as well as his wife, Judy, who was in the audience. They arranged rides for veterans who needed to travel great distances to Wichita, Kansas City or Topeka for VA services. They tirelessly lobbied lawmakers and advocated for a more local option.

“The veterans we were worried about may no longer be with us, but they’re never forgotten,” Shirley said.

Dr. Trish Hall, network director for the VA, said her thoughts could be summed up in one word: “Inspired.” She also talked about the path that led to the opening of the new clinic, and the teamwork required to turn it into a reality.

“As you think of cutting this ribbon, I want you to think of it as opening a gift,” she said. “This was a huge effort.”

Iola Mayor Steve French presented a flag that once flew over the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor and was gifted to the city. Officials don’t know the flag’s history but thought it would be a fitting gift.

French also encouraged the community and businesses to continue to “roll out the carpet” to the VA and veterans from other communities, particularly those from Fort Scott, Chanute and Garnett. “We don’t take lightly that others lost their local clinic while Iola gained ours.”

Finally, Yolanda Quintero, health systems specialist who oversees the Iola clinic, recognized staff members, the design and construction team, and others involved in the project.

AFTER the ceremony, the clinic opened to tours and refreshments.