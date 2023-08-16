Iola City Council approves bucket truck purchase

Iola council members agreed Monday to purchase a new electric distribution bucket truck — but they’ll have to wait a while before they can show it off. About two-and-a-half years, in fact.

Jim Baker, electric distribution superintendent for the city, presented the council with four bids for a new bucket truck, a pressing need given that the truck to be replaced is 19 years old now.

Two vendors presented bids that did not meet the minimum bid specifications. That left members to decide between Altec Industries of St. Joseph, Mo. and ABM Equipment of Hopkins, Minn. Baker recommended the bid from Altec for a Freightliner utility truck. While a tad more expensive, Altec’s road service is much better in Kansas than that of ABM Equipment, said Baker, which more than compensated for the extra cost.