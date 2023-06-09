Iola City Council to take look at budget

The Council will hear from City Clerk Roxanne Hutton, Police Chief Jared Warner, Parks and Cemetery Superintendent Berkley Kerr, Street and Alley and Sanitation Superintendent Jason Ellis, Fire Chief Corey Isbell, Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock, Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Hutton and from City Administrator Matt Rehder as they begin to hammer out spending plans for their respective departments and funds.

Other items on the Council’s to-do list include discussions on the annual chip-seal program, tree trimming and a proclamation for the Rotary Day in the Park BBQ Cookoff.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be in the New Community Building at Riverside Park and is open to the public.