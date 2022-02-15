Iola Council OK’s rezoning for apartment complex

A developer has been given the green light to convert an abandoned nursing home in north Iola into an apartment complex.

Iola City Council members were unanimous Monday in approving Meo Development LLC’s request that the old Arkhaven Nursing Home building at 1336 N. Walnut St. be rezoned from single-family to a multi-family property.

Rocky Meo of De Soto, owner of Meo Development LLC, plans to turn the complex — which has been vacant since Iola Nursing Center closed in November 2015 — into 51 one- or two-bedroom apartments.