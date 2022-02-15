 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola Council OK’s rezoning for apartment complex

Iola City Council members were unanimous Monday in approving Meo Development LLC's request to rezone the old Arkhaven Nursing home building, thus allowing him to convert the structure into an apartment complex.

By

Local News

February 15, 2022 - 10:29 AM

Joelle Shallah was seated Monday as the newest member of the Iola City Council. Shallah replaces Steve French, who vacated his seat in January to become mayor. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A developer has been given the green light to convert an abandoned nursing home in north Iola into an apartment complex.

Iola City Council members were unanimous Monday in approving Meo Development LLC’s request that the old Arkhaven Nursing Home building at 1336 N. Walnut St. be rezoned from single-family to a multi-family property. 

Rocky Meo of De Soto, owner of Meo Development LLC, plans to turn the complex — which has been vacant since Iola Nursing Center closed in November 2015 — into 51 one- or two-bedroom apartments.

Related
February 11, 2022
February 9, 2022
January 19, 2022
January 4, 2022
Most Popular