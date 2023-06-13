 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Iola Council sets ordinance for outdoor dining

With more downtown businesses allowing outdoor dining, Iola City Council members approved an ordinance setting protocols merchants must follow to allow diners to eat on city rights-of-way.

June 13, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Monday was declared Max Andersen Day in Iola in honor of the Iola High sophomore’s recent state championship in oral interpretation of prose at the Class 4A State Speech and Drama Championships. A declaration honoring Andersen was read aloud at Monday’s Iola City Council meeting. Shown here are Iola Mayor Steve French, from left, Max Andersen, instructor Regina Chriestenson (foregroun), Jake Andersen, Alisha Andersen, David Andersen and Hannah Andersen. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A new Iola ordinance clarifies rules for downtown businesses to allow outdoor seating on city rights of way.

Council members approved Monday an ordinance that allows for outdoor dining, provided establishments allow for at least six feet of space for passing pedestrians on city sidewalks.

The only provision with the new ordinance that sparked discussion at Monday’s meeting was a clause that requires businesses to obtain necessary permits from the city and/or state to allow outdoor dining.

