Iola Council sets ordinance for outdoor dining

A new Iola ordinance clarifies rules for downtown businesses to allow outdoor seating on city rights of way.
Council members approved Monday an ordinance that allows for outdoor dining, provided establishments allow for at least six feet of space for passing pedestrians on city sidewalks.
The only provision with the new ordinance that sparked discussion at Monday’s meeting was a clause that requires businesses to obtain necessary permits from the city and/or state to allow outdoor dining.
