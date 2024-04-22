Iola High School prom hits the red carpet

Cold temperatures and wind didn’t dampen Iola High School prom’s Grand March Saturday. Students arrived in style, riding on fire trucks, semi-trailers, RVs and more. The event brought several highlights, from younger girls sending cheers and compliments to a car that had to be pushed because of a blown radiator.

Laney Hull and Grady Dougherty walk toward the red carpet after the vehicle they were riding in overheated. The car is shown being pushed behind them. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Cortland Carson and Kyndal Bycroft warm up after the Grand March. Temperatures were chilly, around 50 degrees Saturday evening. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Roper Curry lifts Shelby Daniels out of a truck. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Cara Porter steps out of her carriage (at midnight, the Tesla turned back into a Ford Focus). Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Kinzey Schinstock arrives with Nick Bauer. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Ethan Prasko and Abigail Meiwes were several couples who pulled up in an RV. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Tessa Brutchin borrows Cole Moyer’s jacket. He said he wasn’t cold despite the temperature. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register A trio of girls shout compliments as Kennedy Maier and Kendall Glaze enter Iola High School prom Saturday. Photo by Screenshot/Iola Register Facebook Live 11 photos