Iola man arrested

On Nov. 9, officers executed a search warrant at Johnston’s residence along Missouri Road, and multiple items were seized, Murphy said.

February 15, 2023

Iolan Jeremy J. Johnston, 35, was arrested Tuesday  after surrendering to authorities on a warrant alleging multiple charges related to child pornography.

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy said in a news release his office had been working with the Wichita Police Department’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, since the fall of 2022. 

