On the heels of her debut music release, Iolan Marah Melvin McFadden is vying to be the opening act at Audacy’s “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl this fall in Los Angeles.

McFadden was chosen among scores of hopefuls to advance to the voting stage.

The winner will be selected via an online vote. Voters can do so once every 24 hours through July 21 at https://openingact.radio.com/2022/marah-mcfadden.