Job fair aids area consultant

Whether building lift stations near the Allen County Regional Airport, or helping Humboldt and LaHarpe with sewer upgrades, BG Consultants has played a role in designing a number of major projects in recent years.

The Emporia-based engineering and architectural firm now has a local face to help administer those projects.

Bruce Boettcher, who manages the BG Consultants Emporia office and is a principal partner with the firm, announced last week the firm has hired an Allen County resident. Bruce Boettcher. Register file photo

The connection came about in large part because of the Nov. 13 job fair, co-hosted by Thrive Allen County and Kansas Works.

“We’d been looking to fill a position, but we just hadn’t gotten organized for it yet,” Boettcher told the Register in a telephone interview.

“When we heard about the job fair, we thought it might be an opportunity for us to find someone. We figured there would be a number of qualified people we’d be interested in meeting.”

BG Consultants was among the more than 24 companies that took part in the job fair, “and we had a number of great applications, and some good interviews,” Boettcher said.

From there, one stood out. Within days, the worker — Boettcher declined to identify the worker — was hired, and is currently going through training.

“We were very pleased with how nice and accommodating the people at the job fair were,” Boettcher said.

The job fair was scheduled after Gates Corporation announced it was removing one of its production lines, and with it roughly 80 jobs, by the end of the year.

While Boettcher declined to identify his company’s new hire, he noted the worker had been a Gates employee.

“We understood the community doesn’t want to lose quality people, so it’s really worked out both ways,” he said. “We’re tickled pink about it.”