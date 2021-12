Iola High School’s Jesse Taylor performs a saxophone solo during the song “Joshin’ Around” at the winter band concert for IHS and Iola Middle School concert and jazz bands on Monday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Kaycee Berry, behind Taylor, also had a flute solo in a different number.

Band teacher Brandi Holt directs the beginning band students from Iola Middle School. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register