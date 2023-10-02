 | Mon, Oct 02, 2023
K-State community conversations set for this week

Kansas State University representatives will be at several locations in Allen County this week to better understand the area's strengths and needs. A community forum kicks off the two-day tour Wednesday evening in Humboldt.

Local News

October 2, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Brody Nemecek, left, and Allison Heim will be a part of a Kansas State University-led series of community conversations this week in Allen County. Courtesy photo

A delegation of Kansas State University leadership members will be in Allen County Wednesday and Thursday to better understand the strengths and needs of the local community.

The two-day tour begins with a community forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at B&W Trailer Hitches’ The Hub at 1216 Hawaii Rd. in Humboldt.

Smaller community conversations will be held Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. at Humboldt’s Revival Music Hall, 102 S. 10th St., then at 11 a.m. at Allen Community College and at 1:30 p.m. at Southwind Extension District’s Iola office at 1006 N. State St.

