KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Chanute

CHANUTE — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Chanute.

According to a KBI news release, Chanute police officers received a report Friday of a suspicious person looking into vehicle windows near the intersection of Fourth Street and Evergreen Avenue.

Officers located the man, later identified as Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, Chanute. Officers said when they attempted to make contact, he pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at an officer.