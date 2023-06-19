 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
KBI looking into powder sent to officials

Mysterious letters filled with an as-yet unidentified powder arrived in the mail for roughly 100 state lawmakers and other public officials last week. The incidents are under investigation by state and federal investigators.

June 19, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Kansas Statehouse Photo by Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA – Investigators are looking into who may have sent scores of letters containing suspicious white powder to state lawmakers and other public officials across the state.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported over the weekend that approximately 100 letters to various officials have been reported, as of Sunday evening.

A small sample of the letters containing powder was sent to a laboratory specializing in testing biological samples, KBI announced in a press release. 

