LaHarpe candy cane hunt planned for Saturday

Hunters of all ages are invited to look for candy canes Saturday at the LaHarpe City Park. Specially marked candy canes will earn the seekers cash prizes.

December 10, 2020 - 9:27 AM

LAHARPE — It’s hunting season for candy canes.

A candy cane hunt for folks of all ages, young or old, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the LaHarpe City Park.

Different age groups will hunt separate locations in the park, with cash prizes for specially marked candy canes. The prizes are provided by Ray’s Metal Depot in LaHarpe and MusicMax DJ Entertainment of Iola.

In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be moved to LaHarpe City Hall.

The event is funded by the LaHarpe Health and Wellness grant.

All Allen County residents are invited to participate.

