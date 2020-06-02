Menu Search Log in

LaHarpe cuts rates

Electric customers will pay less, with City Council members approving a reduced fuel cost adjustment rate. The cut was made possible because of the city's move to purchase wholesale energy from the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency at a lower cost than what the city had been spending.

June 2, 2020 - 10:52 AM

LaHarpe City Hall Photo by Google Maps

LAHARPE — LaHarpe residents will pay a little less for their electric service starting this month.

City Council members approved a 5% cut Monday in the city’s fuel cost adjustment for electricity.

The cut was ordered during a special meeting with Darren Prince of the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency

