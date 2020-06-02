LaHarpe cuts rates

LAHARPE — LaHarpe residents will pay a little less for their electric service starting this month.
City Council members approved a 5% cut Monday in the city’s fuel cost adjustment for electricity.
The cut was ordered during a special meeting with Darren Prince of the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency
