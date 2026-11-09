LaHarpe under boil order
LaHarpe was placed under a boil order Monday after a water line break reduced necessary pressure throughout the water system. The break has since been repaired, but the boil order will remain in place until testing confirms no bacterial contamination has occurred.
LaHarpe was placed under a boil order Monday after a water line break reduced necessary pressure throughout the water system. The break has since been repaired, but the boil order will remain in place until testing confirms no bacterial contamination has occurred.
LAHARPE — A broken water main Monday morning cut service to portions of LaHarpe, and prompted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to institute a boil order once service is restored.
City Clerk Michelle Altis told the Register crews were repairing the water main near the intersection of Third and Harrison streets.
The water service was restored early Monday afternoon, the city announced.
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