Larson bidding adieu after 41 years
Angie Larson has worked as a dental hygienist for the past 41 years. She plans to retire at year’s end at Dr. Ryan Coffield’s dental office in Iola.
For a little over 41 years, Angie Larson has watched Iola-area families grow up one dental appointment at a time. She has welcomed generations of the same families into her treatment room, some becoming so familiar that it’s like catching up with an old friend.
Now, Larson is preparing to trade her busy appointment schedule for a little more time on her own terms.
A registered dental hygienist at Dr. Ryan Coffield’s dental office in Iola, Larson will officially retire Dec. 30, though will continue working one day a week through the transition.
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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