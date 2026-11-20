Local teens score a win for mental health
The Zero Reasons Why teen council spearheaded an effort to have a new basketball goal placed at Riverside Park. The goal also features signage and other messaging promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
A new basketball goal at Riverside Park is giving Allen County teenagers another place to gather, get active and spend time outdoors. But the project, spearheaded by Allen County’s Zero Reasons Why teen council, is about more than basketball. It’s part of an effort to promote mental health and create opportunities for young people to connect with their community.
The project grew out of discussions among students representing the county’s three Zero Reasons Why clubs, which operate at Iola, Humboldt and Marmaton Valley high schools.
Each school has its own club, with students organizing activities within their schools. Representatives also meet monthly as a countywide teen council, bringing students together to collaborate on projects that reach beyond their respective schools.
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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