Locals embark on a Grand (Canyon) adventure

Of the 5 million visitors to the Grand Canyon each year, only a hearty few are brave enough to hike to the bottom. Rick Bevard and a band of locals made one such memorable jaunt.

Iola native Rick Bevard joined several others on a hike to the depths of the Grand Canyon. Courtesy photo

“Your body got you down here, and your mind will get you out.”

This is the phrase we heard at 5 a.m. as we stretched our weary legs in preparation for our ascent from the depths of the Grand Canyon.

We had spent the night at Phantom Ranch. As we enjoyed our family-style breakfast, the server/host talked about his Native ancestry and how the Grand Canyon has long been a sacred place to be both feared and revered. As one of the seven natural wonders of the world, it’s a place of inspiration and immeasurable beauty, with deep gorges, lofty spires and a massive canyon. 

