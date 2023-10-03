 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Loss of recycling program irks Humboldt woman

A Humboldt woman says Allen County should continue a recycling program after volunteers announced recently they would discontinue their efforts.

By

Local News

October 3, 2023 - 3:36 PM

A Humboldt woman took commissioners to task for not rescuing a volunteer recycling program.

When Diana Holmes moved to Kansas from California two years ago, she  was surprised to discover recycling was not included as a city or county service.

Instead, an all-volunteer recycling program was offered by the Iola Rotary Club. When the club disbanded the service in late 2021, volunteers created Allen County Recycling, eventually located behind Pete’s convenience store on U.S. 54 on the east side of Iola. That program closed last week.

