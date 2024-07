Children’s Summer Theater Workshop students Tarra Sailor and Seattle Nagy, kneeling from left, join fellow CSTW members, standing from left, Wilder Schooler, Kalie Insley, Chloe Sincliar and Asher Collins as part of an exercise where they pretend to be components of the same machine. In this case, the students created an elevator. The CSTW classes run through next week before a public performance July 27 at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.