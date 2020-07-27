Making connections during pandemic

Perhaps it’s fitting that a high school musical delayed four months by a global pandemic should focus on the paradoxical nature of life and love: how we find the balance between what’s safe and what’s scary, between taking chances or going with the known, and searching for something more versus staying still.

Iola High School drama students performed a musical, “The Theory of Relativity,” in front of a small, socially distanced crowd of family at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center Friday evening. The play originally had been scheduled for early April, but was postponed when schools were closed because of the coronavirus.

The play is college-level material, with themes you don’t often find in a high school play: homosexuality, pregnancy and abortion, grief and sacrifice. It tells of the transition between childhood and adulthood, as young people leave the safety of home and venture into the thrilling and difficult adventures ahead.