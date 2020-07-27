Menu Search Log in

Making connections during pandemic

Iola High School's spring play turned into summer production because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drama students served up a delightful evening of musical philosophy with "The Theory of Relativity" Friday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

By

Local News

July 27, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Iola High School students kick off “The Theory of Relativity” Friday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The spring musical was delayed by four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. From left, Lexie Vega, River Hess (partially hidden), Haley Carlin, Hannah Andersen (hidden), Jonathan Poffenbarger, Austin Morris, Isabella Duke, Adryan Nading, Kaylin Klubek, Dalton Muntzert. Not pictured are Macie Hoag, Gabriella Lampe and Michael Price. Photo by Vickie Moss

Perhaps it’s fitting that a high school musical delayed four months by a global pandemic should focus on the paradoxical nature of life and love: how we find the balance between what’s safe and what’s scary, between taking chances or going with the known, and searching for something more versus staying still.

Iola High School drama students performed a musical, “The Theory of Relativity,” in front of a small, socially distanced crowd of family at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center Friday evening. The play originally had been scheduled for early April, but was postponed when schools were closed because of the coronavirus. 

The play is college-level material, with themes you don’t often find in a high school play: homosexuality, pregnancy and abortion, grief and sacrifice. It tells of the transition between childhood and adulthood, as young people leave the safety of home and venture into the thrilling and difficult adventures ahead.

Related
July 27, 2020
June 23, 2020
June 2, 2020
March 10, 2020
Trending