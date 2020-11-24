Making music

Menu Search Log in

Iola Symphony Orchestra gathers under a new conductor.

November 24, 2020 - 9:13 AM

The Iola Symphony Orchestra gathered for its first practice of the season. Allen Community College music director Jeffrey Anderson is conducting the orchestra this year. The first performance will be in February. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Iola Symphony Orchestra gathered for its first practice of the season. Allen Community College music director Jeffrey Anderson is conducting the orchestra this year. The first performance will be in February.

