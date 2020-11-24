Making music

The Iola Symphony Orchestra gathered for its first practice of the season. Allen Community College music director Jeffrey Anderson is conducting the orchestra this year. The first performance will be in February.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives