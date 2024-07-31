Man shot in leg near Uniontown

Former Allen Countian Levi Ramsey continues to recover after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg. Levi Ramsey Courtesy photo

“He’s still pretty sore,” his sister Brittney Haynes told the Register. “The doctors told him he must have had a guardian angel.”

Haynes said Ramsey, 30, was shot in the leg during an incident along U.S. 54 near Uniontown at about 3 a.m. Monday.

Bourbon County Sheriff Bill Martin told the Register the incident remains under investigation, and declined to comment further.

Ramsey was flown by helicopter to a Joplin hospital, where doctors said the bullet passed completely through his right thigh.

He was released from the hospital and is recovering at his home in Redfield.

The bullet narrowly missed an artery, Haynes said, and no surgery was required.

“It’s a matter of pain management,” she said. “He’s still not able to walk yet.”

Ramsey had recently moved from Moran to Redfield, Haynes said.