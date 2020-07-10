Menu Search Log in

Marshall urges perspective with COVID

Rep. Roger Marshall discusses how to restart businesses and schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a recently enacted trade deal and more during a stop in Iola Friday. Marshall is one of several candidates seeking to replace Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate.

July 10, 2020 - 3:32 PM

Rep. Roger Marshall, left, tours the milk barn at Strickler Dairy in Iola Friday with Harry Clubine, farm manager. Marshall is campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Voters across the state have two questions for Rep. Roger Marshall as he campaigns for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“Folks want to know when it’s going to get back to normal,” Marshall said, “and what’s that  normal going to look like?”

Marshall, one of a handful of Republican candidates seeking to replace the outgoing Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate, paid a visit Friday to Strickler Dairy in Iola.

