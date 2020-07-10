Marshall urges perspective with COVID

Voters across the state have two questions for Rep. Roger Marshall as he campaigns for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“Folks want to know when it’s going to get back to normal,” Marshall said, “and what’s that normal going to look like?”

Marshall, one of a handful of Republican candidates seeking to replace the outgoing Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate, paid a visit Friday to Strickler Dairy in Iola.