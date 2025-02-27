Measles is fast-spreading

A measles outbreak in Texas is raising concerns as cases continue to rise, spreading beyond state lines.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported 124 confirmed cases as of Feb. 25, 2025, with 18 hospitalizations. Of those infected, five were vaccinated, while the rest were either unvaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown. The outbreak has now reached New Mexico, and additional cases are expected in surrounding areas.

This outbreak marks a serious public health concern, especially with the first measles-related death in at least a decade reported in Texas. The child who passed away was unvaccinated, emphasizing the importance of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination in preventing severe illness and complications.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can live in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, infecting 90% of unvaccinated people who come into contact with it.

Symptoms typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a distinctive red rash that spreads across the body.

Measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling (encephalitis), and even death, particularly in young children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

Why is measles making a comeback?

Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000 due to widespread vaccination. However, in recent years, vaccination rates have declined, leaving communities vulnerable to outbreaks.

In 2024, the U.S. reported 16 measles outbreaks, compared to only four in 2023. Global measles cases have also been increasing, making it more likely that unvaccinated travelers bring the virus back into the U.S.

The best protection: MMR vaccine

The MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends:

• First dose at 1 year old

• Second dose between 4-6 years old

The vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles with two doses. However, infants under 1 year old cannot yet receive the vaccine, making them especially vulnerable.

How to protect yourself and your community

• Check your vaccination status. Make sure you and your children are up to date on MMR vaccinations.

• Know the symptoms. Early detection and isolation of measles cases can help prevent further spread.