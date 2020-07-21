Mentzer stresses broadband internet access in county election bid

Allen County must adapt to grow, Craig Mentzer contends.
The changing times, particularly with broadband internet access, have placed previously unforeseen demands on Allen Countians — especially for farmers.
“We’ve seen evolution,” notes Mentzer, one of three hopefuls vying for a seat on the Allen County Commission. “I’d like to keep it growing, or at least maintain,” Mentzer said, before correcting himself. “I don’t like the word ‘maintain.’ I’d like to grow a little bit.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives