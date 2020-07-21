Mentzer stresses broadband internet access in county election bid

Craig Mentzer

Allen County must adapt to grow, Craig Mentzer contends.

The changing times, particularly with broadband internet access, have placed previously unforeseen demands on Allen Countians — especially for farmers.

“We’ve seen evolution,” notes Mentzer, one of three hopefuls vying for a seat on the Allen County Commission. “I’d like to keep it growing, or at least maintain,” Mentzer said, before correcting himself. “I don’t like the word ‘maintain.’ I’d like to grow a little bit.”