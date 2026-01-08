Midwest Chiropractic celebrates new home

Midwest Chiropractic celebrated the opening of their new Iola location Wednesday afternoon, exactly 39 years after they first opened their doors to clients. Dr. Larry Buck graduated from Kansas City’s Cleveland Chiropractic College in 1986.
“We consider this new location an answer to a prayer,” said Buck, as he stood outside the brand-new building at 1748 North Dakota Rd., Iola. He thanked Jennifer Chester, Logan Boone and Blake Boone for their help in building the facility.
Buck and his wife Janet, who manages the offices in Iola and their Fort Scott location, were recognized by Iola Area Chamber of Commerce members, friends and family. A ribbon cutting ceremony from the Chamber made the move from their former location in downtown Iola official.