Midwest Chiropractic celebrates new home

Midwest Chiropractic celebrated the opening of their new Iola location Wednesday afternoon, exactly 39 years after they first opened their doors to clients. Dr. Larry Buck graduated from Kansas City’s Cleveland Chiropractic College in 1986. A ribbon-cutting marked the relocation of Midwest Chiropractic from downtown Iola to its new location at 1748 North Dakota Rd. From left are Andi Lou Garrett, Jamie Jensen, Aubrey Buck, Chamber director Kelly Sigg, Judy Jewell, Missy Jewell, Janet and Dr. Larry Buck, Richard Sutterby, Terry Harris, Crystal Taylor, Marcia Davis, Sandy Haggard, Dakota McNett, assistant Chamber director Sarah Bowser, and Camille Lavon; back row, Jake Miller, Chelsea Buck, Mike Buck, Travis Buck, and Paul Vernon. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

“We consider this new location an answer to a prayer,” said Buck, as he stood outside the brand-new building at 1748 North Dakota Rd., Iola. He thanked Jennifer Chester, Logan Boone and Blake Boone for their help in building the facility.

Buck and his wife Janet, who manages the offices in Iola and their Fort Scott location, were recognized by Iola Area Chamber of Commerce members, friends and family. A ribbon cutting ceremony from the Chamber made the move from their former location in downtown Iola official.