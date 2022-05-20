Moran art program gets $600

Marmaton Valley High School’s art program is to receive a $600 gift from Marmaton Lodge No. 245 members at their meeting on Thursday, May 23.

Lodge members teamed up with the Kansas Masonic Foundation to make the donation.

The local lodge has nearly 80 members and supports various community organizations and events, including donating to local 4-H and Forensic clubs, volunteering for the annual Back to School Barbecue, and helping with the annual Community Day (Moran Day) activities. The lodge also regularly supports the local chapter of FFA through financial contributions.