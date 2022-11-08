Moran celebrates Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — U.S. Sen. Jerry Mora was in town Monday to celebrate Humboldt’s myriad projects that have made the town the envy of many across the country.

Moran spoke during a ceremony alongside Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis, presenting the community with a Building Better Communities Award in recognition.

Moran spoke glowingly of Humboldt on the Senate floor recently in rebuke of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s quip critical of Kansans, lauding the teamwork and dedication to service that has become Humboldt’s primary exports.