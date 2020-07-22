Menu Search Log in

More casting ballots early for Aug. 4 primary

The number of voters casting ballots ahead of the upcoming primary election is up this year, election officials reported. Nearly 600 have cast votes or requested ballots by mail.

By

Local News

July 22, 2020 - 10:35 AM

Signs direct voters to the Allen County Courthouse basement assembly room to vote in advance of the Aug. 4 primary election. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

So far, 450 advance ballots have been requested for the Aug. 4 primary election, Allen County Clerk Sherrie Riebel said.

As of Tuesday, another 116 or so voters have cast ballots in person at the Allen County Courthouse. 

The number of advance ballot requests is about double the usual amount, Riebel said.

Related
July 16, 2020
July 2, 2020
June 24, 2020
April 29, 2020
Trending