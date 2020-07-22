More casting ballots early for Aug. 4 primary

So far, 450 advance ballots have been requested for the Aug. 4 primary election, Allen County Clerk Sherrie Riebel said.
As of Tuesday, another 116 or so voters have cast ballots in person at the Allen County Courthouse.
The number of advance ballot requests is about double the usual amount, Riebel said.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives