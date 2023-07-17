 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mother Nature packs a punch

Portions of Iola remained without power Monday following a ferocious storm that blasted the area with 85 mph winds, toppled trees, caused some structural damage and mangled miles of electric lines.

By

Local News

July 17, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Chad and Harlie Smith and their children were trapped in their LaHarpe trailer house for more than 20 minutes after a storm toppled a tree onto their roof Friday evening. The family was unhurt.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A massive storm system that walloped Allen County with straight-line winds estimated as high as 85 mph on Friday evening left nearly the entire county without power and damaged homes, other structures and vehicles. 

Electricity services have been restored to most homes and businesses, but about 25% of Iola remained without power as of Monday morning.

County officials have taken preliminary steps for disaster declaration and will make it official at Tuesday’s commission meeting. 

Related
December 16, 2021
August 12, 2020
August 4, 2020
May 4, 2020
Most Popular