Movie Night fun

Organizers estimate more than 100 residents attended a free movie night on Iola’s square last Friday. The classic film “The Sandlot” was shown on a giant movie screen, which viewers enjoyed with free popcorn and water.

The night was such a success organizers hope to do it again. Plans are in the works to show “Little Rascals” on the evening of Friday, Sept. 8.

The Register earlier incorrectly mentioned Sonic Drive-In as one of the event sponsors, but it was Sonic Equipment. We regret the error.