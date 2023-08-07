 | Mon, Aug 07, 2023
Movie Night fun

Throngs turn out for inaugural Movie Night in downtown Iola. Organizers plan to make it a monthly event.

August 7, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Spectators watch "The Sandlot" on the courthouse square Friday in Iola. Photo by Fillmore Coffee and Plant Cafe via Facebook

Organizers estimate more than 100 residents attended a free movie night on Iola’s square last Friday. The classic film “The Sandlot” was shown on a giant movie screen, which viewers enjoyed with free popcorn and water.

The night was such a success organizers hope to do it again. Plans are in the works to show “Little Rascals” on the evening of Friday, Sept. 8.

The Register earlier incorrectly mentioned Sonic Drive-In as one of the event sponsors, but it was Sonic Equipment. We regret the error.

