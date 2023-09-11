 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Movie Night fun

Scores of moviegoers flocked to Iola's downtown square Friday to watch a free showing of "Little Rascals." The event was a collaborative effort of several local merchants.

September 11, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Selena, Lennin and Mikki Herrera enjoy gelato as they wait for the show to begin at Friday’s Movie Night on the Square event in Iola. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Iola’s square became the spot for a family affair Friday evening with the second showing of Movie on the Square, a collaborative effort of several local businesses. About 75 gathered to watch “Little Rascals” on a large projector. 

Joelle Shallah of Bella Donna Salon offered free glitter tattoos for kids during Movie Night activities in Iola Friday.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Joelle Shallah of Bella Donna Salon offered free glitter tattoos for kids, and Iola Pharmacy, Sonic Equipment, Emprise Bank and 110 Lounge and Event Center teamed up to provide free water, popcorn, and true to the movie’s form, jumbo dill pickles. Fillmore Coffeehouse and Plant Cafe’s gelato cart offered free scoops to the first 50 attendees courtesy of Jennifer Chester/Crown Realty. And the Simply Delicious food truck served up tasty eats well past most kiddo’s bedtimes. 

Gabe Gleason of Fillmore Coffeehouse and Plant Cafe offers service with a smile Friday during Movie Night festivities at Iola’s downtown square.. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
