Moyer to lead Bowlus

As a child, Mandy Moyer experienced the joy and awe of attending shows at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
“I remember coming here to watch ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ I remember going to concerts with my parents,” Moyer said. “It was always a big thing to do. I got to dress up and see a show and it was so much fun. The stage here is what gave me the theater bug.”
Now, years later, Moyer has been named executive director of the Bowlus.
The path that led there, though, wasn’t straightforward.
Moyer joined the Bowlus staff six years ago as assistant projects and marketing coordinator, as well as finance director. When former executive director Daniel Kays announced his resignation in September, Moyer wasn’t sure if she should seek the job.
“I didn’t have the confidence in myself that I needed,” she said.
She decided to apply and admits her doubts came through during the interview process. Ultimately, the board selected another candidate, Andrew Giza. But just before he was due to start, a health issue prevented Giza from taking the position. The search was back on, and a committee tasked with hiring a director gave previous applicants another look. By then, Moyer was ready.
In the months that had passed, Moyer served as interim director and realized she had the skills and experience to handle the job. In December, for example, the Bowlus was busy every day with events — school concerts, educational programs, plays, seasonal shows. With the help of Facilities Manager Jeff Jordan and Assistant Technical Director Bryan Johnson — as well as an assortment of volunteers and an intern, Tessa Brutchin, a junior at Iola High School — their small crew worked hard to ensure the shows went smoothly.
“The way we came together as a team convinced me I could do it. I’ve learned a lot in six years, all the different aspects of the arts. And I’ve learned about myself in ways I didn’t realize until I interviewed for the position,” Moyer said. “This time around, I went in full-force. I want this job. I know I can do this job.”
The USD 257 board of education approved Moyer’s new role Monday, effective immediately.
MOYER grew up in Piqua and attended school and dance classes at Yates Center. In addition to attending shows at the Bowlus, Moyer recalled performing in dance recitals on its stage.
“One of my earliest memories of being on stage was doing a dance. I remember hitting a springboard and looking up, and seeing all the rigging and just being amazed,” she said.
Since Moyer didn’t attend school in Iola, she did not have the experience of taking classes or performing at the Bowlus otherwise. “I was a little jealous of the kids who got to do that,” she admitted. “So the love I had for the Bowlus was a little different, more from an outsider’s perspective. But once I got here, I learned to love it from the inside.”
Her appreciation for theater continued to grow through classes at Yates Center High School. After graduation, Moyer attended Southwestern College in Winfield. She received scholarships for vocal music, broadcasting and theater. Soon, however, Moyer realized she couldn’t handle all three and dropped theater. Her musical talent allowed her to take roles in musicals, which scratched the theater itch.
Moyer’s career goal was sports broadcasting. “I wanted to be one of the first women broadcasters at ESPN,” she said.
Her plans took a hit — literally — while covering a football game for the college. She was filming the action from the end zone when a player knocked her to the ground.
The traumatic event made Moyer rethink her choice. Moyer switched to the school’s magazine where she began filming documentaries.
“I’d already been raised with an understanding that community is important, and you need to have a sense of community around you,” she said. “I really enjoyed covering events in the community.”
Later, her family moved to Iola. Moyer initially took a job as a psychology paraprofessional at the ANW Interlocal before joining the Bowlus staff.
Not long after the move, her oldest daughter, Gaby, auditioned for a role in “Annie” with Iola Community Theatre. Gaby was around age 9 at the time and nervous, so Moyer agreed to audition as well. They both earned roles in the production, and Moyer found herself back on the Bowlus stage.
“If you get a chance to do a production with your kids, do it. That learning experience together was something I’ll never forget,” Moyer said.
The community theater group drew Moyer in “and they have not released me,” she said, laughing. She served as the group’s president for six years and continues in a vice president role.
Her husband, Jeremy, often lends a behind-the-scenes hand with productions. All three of their now-adult children — Gaby, Andi and Cole — grew up with the Bowlus and played some sort of role in theater during their school years and beyond.
AS DIRECTOR, Moyer’s vision for the Bowlus is simple: Community.
“That small-town girl in me needs a community. This building would not be still going after 60 years without the support of the community,” she said. “I mean, that’s the whole reason we’re here, right?”
She’s already started work to build better relationships with other players in the community, such as Allen Community College. She convinced Allen’s music director to lead the symphony orchestra. She’s offered community service opportunities for athletes, who helped move tables and equipment for the 60th anniversary gala in September.
Moyer plans to restart a Cultural Arts Committee to give area residents a chance to give input on seasonal programming. That may not happen for the next season, as the deadline is quickly approaching, but it’s a priority for the future.
“If the community is involved, if they feel like they are part of the decision-making process, they’re more likely to come and support the shows,” she said.
She also wants to continue to grow and expand the sponsorship program, which asks businesses and industries to invest in shows. She’d like to see more participation from small businesses.
Moyer hopes to recruit high school and college students to join the usher crew. Most of the ushers have years of experience and a deep familiarity with the Bowlus, but it’s good to encourage youth to invest volunteer time, Moyer said. Many are familiar with the Bowlus because of school theater programs.
“They respect the space. They know all the rules of the stage,” she said. “They get to work here and do all the production and learn how to do light and sound. It’s pretty amazing. Our kids are lucky to have this.”
