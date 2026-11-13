Mustangs on the Move
Iola High School students spent much of Thursday doing community service projects and learning about college opportunities in the area.
Iola High School’s inaugural Mustangs on the Move had students out and about Thursday, as community service and college exploration took center stage.
Around 50 juniors and seniors took the opportunity to explore steps after high school. Each student visited two colleges; one group headed to Pittsburg State University and Fort Scott Community College; another group toured the University of Kansas and Ottawa University; others went to Washburn and Flint Hills Technical College; and lastly, a crew visited Wichita State and Butler Community College.
Freshmen, sophomores and seniors staying closer to home, used the day to complete community service projects in over a dozen locations, ranging from planting trees at the high school, cleaning up Riverside Stadium, and helping out at area churches.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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